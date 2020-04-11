Ahead of NBA 2K players-only championship, league considers doing more even when live sports return

Coronavirus coverage on Yahoo

The NBA 2K players-only tournament has provided some live programming at a time when there isn’t any due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league is now considering doing more, even when the sports calendar returns to its normal, the Los Angeles Times reported.

NBA 2K tournaments could continue with live sports

The players-only NBA 2K tournament that featured No. 1 seed Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets was designed to fill the void live sports left. But its success could lead to more once live NBA games do return to TV.

“We’re proud of what we’ve pulled off here,” said Matt Holt, the NBA’s senior vice president of global partnerships, via the Times. “And I think we will try to do more of these in the future, regardless if we’re in the current situation or if we have live sports back.”

The league wanted to bring basketball fans live action in the safest way given federal social distancing guidelines and ESPN needed something to fill its airwaves. Giving fans a look at their favorite players playing a game they themselves are probably binging at home was the perfect way to do that.

NBA 2K tournament ‘incredibly well received’

Jason Argent, NBA 2K’s senior vice president for sports strategy and licensing, told the Los Angeles Times he was happy with the tournament’s success. The 16-player game was played over 10 days, culminating Saturday.

“The tournament has been incredibly well received by viewers, both through traditional TV viewership channels, and social streaming and engagement,” he said, via the Times. “The most important thing to us though is the ability to bring some competitive basketball and some light-hearted fun back to audiences around the world right now, and we’re excited to see them respond in a positive way.”

Per the Times, ESPN has declined to share viewership numbers. Argent did say it was ESPN’s “most-watched esports broadcast in history.” The competition is also streamed via online platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter.

It’s to be determined if fans will want to continue watching their favorite players work a controller when the full sports schedule resumes.

NBA 2K semifinals, final

The semifinals and championship round will air Saturday on ESPN beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Our four semi-finalists are locked. Who predicted these 4 guys in their #NBA2KTourney bracket?



🎮🏀@DevinBook vs @MONSTATREZZ

🎮🏀@DeandreAyton vs @patbev21



⌚📺 Semi-Finals & Finals start tomorrow 4/11 at 5PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/88JqMm9POE — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 10, 2020

The semifinal matchups are No. 5 seed Devin Booker vs. No. 8 Montrezl Harrell and No. 10 seed Deandre Ayton and No. 14 seed Patrick Beverley. The winner will have $100,000 donated to a charity of their choosing for COVID-19 relief.

Esports on the rise before COVID-19 pandemic

Esports continued its rapid growth in 2019 with revenues passing the $1 billion mark and audiences in the 443 million range, per Forbes, though there is talk of an esports bubble. The number of athletes in the sport has grown at a rate of 43 percent per year since 1998.

Modeling the year-over-year audience growth, experts estimated in December 2019 revenues could total $2.3 billion in three years. That would beat out Formula One and the UEFA Champions League. The Fortnite World Cup payout is already greater than Wimbledon ($3M to $2.4M).

High schoolers can win state esports championships and colleges are adding the program as a varsity sport. The growth has accelerated during the pandemic with more people home and unemployed and less things to go out and do or watch. Professional athletes, such as Durant, have invested in the game.

There could be more players-only NBA 2K tournaments when live sports return. (Jeff Bottari/Invision for 2K Sports/AP Images)

