College football scores, updates: USC vs. Cal, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin and more

Welcome to Week 9, the group of games that precedes the first edition of the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings for the 2023 season.

It's the time of year where top teams are on upset alert as the season can change drastically with just one result, and it didn't take long for Saturday to produce a big one. No. 6 Oklahoma's undefeated season is over as unranked Kansas knocked off the Sooners for the first time since 1997.

Penn State avoided a disaster of its own in the final minutes at home against Indiana, proving that upsets can emerge where we least expect them. We'll have our eye out for more surprises in addition to giving updates on the big matchups of the day.

Here's what we're watching late Saturday (scroll down for live updates):

No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBC | Line: OSU -14.5 | Total: 45.5

Ohio State turned in a dominant defensive effort and stayed undefeated with a 20-12 win over Penn State last week. The Buckeyes got a huge performance from Marvin Harrison Jr., who caught 11 passes for 162 yards and a TD. Wisconsin’s first season under coach Luke Fickell has been up and down. The Badgers had an early season loss at Washington State but still started the year 4-1. They've since lost starting QB Tanner Mordecai to injury while losing to Iowa at home and then beat Illinois last week. Will the Badgers be able to limit the Buckeyes offensively and keep things close in Camp Randall?

No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona

Time: 10:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: OSU -3.5 | Total: 56.5

Don’t forget about Oregon State in the Pac-12 title race. The Beavers lost their Pac-12 opener at Washington State but have since won three straight to improve to 6-1 (3-1 Pac-12). The Beavers have a stellar running game and have gotten strong QB play from Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei, but they cannot overlook a feisty Arizona team. The Wildcats nearly upset both Washington and USC before blasting Washington State in Pullman two weeks ago. Coming off a bye, the Wildcats have the chance to pull off another upset with OSU visiting Tucson.

Live Updates
    No. 8 Oregon snaps No. 13 Utah’s 18-game home winning streak with dominant 35-6 win

    Oregon kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.

    Final score: Oregon 35, Utah 6

    USC scored shortly after this deep pass from Caleb Williams to Kyron Hudson.

    The ranked matchups in this afternoon window are all chalk, save for the USC-Cal game.

    Oregon 35, Utah 6
    Notre Dame 51, Pitt 0
    Louisville 23, Duke 0
    Georgia 36, Florida 7
    Texas 28, BYU 6
    Tulane 27, Rice 21
    Cal 28, USC 17

    This ended a bizarre sequence that started in the first half. Refs decided there was 1 second left when the teams were already in the locker room. So they decided to run one more play after the break...before the second half kickoff.

    Clemson loses 24-17 to NC State, on pace for worst season since 2010

    Clemson has suffered back-to-back regular season losses for the first time since 2011.

    Notre Dame adds onto its big lead after a muffed Pitt punt is recovered for a TD.

    BYU kicks a field goal to cut Texas' lead to two possessions.

    Texas 21, BYU 6

    Utah's Bryson Barnes is having a rough day. Another interception and the Ducks have scored again to take a 35-6 lead.