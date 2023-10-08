College football scores, updates: Louisville vs. Notre Dame and more
We've got another fun day of college football on our hands.
With four ranked vs. ranked matchups, there was plenty opportunity for drama and the marquee early game delivered in every way possible. In the end, the Red River Showdown was decided in the final seconds as Dillon Gabriel led No. 12 Oklahoma on a 75-yard drive to beat No. 3 Texas, 34-30.
Out West, UCLA flexed some defensive muscle in stifling Cameron Ward and No. 13 Washington State, topping the previously undefeated Cougars, 25-17.
In the SEC, No. 23 LSU got a vital win on the road at No. 21 Missouri in a wild shootout and Alabama kept its positive momentum in a crucial SEC West road game at Texas A&M, holding off a late Aggies rally to win 26-20.
Follow along as we track all the late action:
Notre Dame and Louisville have traded field goals to start the second half.
Notre Dame 10, Louisville 10
Carson Beck throws his 4th touchdown of the day to, you guessed it, Brock Bowers.
It's a rout in Athens
Georgia 44, Kentucky 13
Georgia tacks on a field goal to extend the lead on the Wildcats. Late 3rd
Georgia 37, Kentucky 13
Shedeur Sanders tosses a TD and the Buffs are back in front in Tempe. Early 4th quarter
Colorado 21, Arizona State 17
Miami breaks up the scoreless slog with a field goal to end the first half.
Miami 3, Georgia Tech 0
Kentucky picks off Carson Beck and scores a TD two plays later on a Ray Davis catch-and-run.
2PC no good.
Georgia 34, Kentucky 13
The Cardinals got into field goal range right before half but the kick is missed. Still tied up.
Notre Dame 7, Louisville 7