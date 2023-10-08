College football scores, updates: Louisville vs. Notre Dame and more

We've got another fun day of college football on our hands.

With four ranked vs. ranked matchups, there was plenty opportunity for drama and the marquee early game delivered in every way possible. In the end, the Red River Showdown was decided in the final seconds as Dillon Gabriel led No. 12 Oklahoma on a 75-yard drive to beat No. 3 Texas, 34-30.

Out West, UCLA flexed some defensive muscle in stifling Cameron Ward and No. 13 Washington State, topping the previously undefeated Cougars, 25-17.

In the SEC, No. 23 LSU got a vital win on the road at No. 21 Missouri in a wild shootout and Alabama kept its positive momentum in a crucial SEC West road game at Texas A&M, holding off a late Aggies rally to win 26-20.

Follow along as we track all the late action: