Chargers-Chiefs Thursday Night Football: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert duel it out for AFC West supremacy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) chat after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Can the NFL's best game of the year occur in Week 2? The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers as "Thursday Night Football" makes its debut on Amazon.

The matchup promises a ton of offensive firepower as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert via for the title of best young quarterback in the league. Both players looked impressive in Week 1. Mahomes threw for five touchdowns in his first game without Tyreek Hill and Herbert tossed three scores despite losing Keenan Allen to an injury.

This matchup could have major ramifications on the AFC West. The Chargers and Chiefs both come into the contest 1-0. A win will give one team an edge over the other in what's expected to be one of the toughest divisions in football.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the latest news, highlights and scores as the Chargers and Chiefs square off on "Thursday Night Football."

