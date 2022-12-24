Alex Ovechkin passes Gordie Howe for No. 2 on NHL's all-time goals list

The Capitals captain became just the third member of the 800-goal club with a hat trick against the Blackhawks earlier this month.

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read
Alex Ovechkin is coming for The Great One&#39;s goal-scoring crown. (Getty)
Alex Ovechkin is coming for The Great One's goal-scoring crown. (Getty)

Alex Ovechkin moved one step closer to the most elusive record in hockey on Friday, ripping home two goals to give him 802 for his career, passing the great Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list.

Ovechkin's first tally came in the first period, as he took a drop pass from Dylan Strome and fired a shot past Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich.

He passed Howe with an empty-net goal in the third period to seal Washington's 4-1 victory. Howe's son, Mark, recorded a video message to congratulate Ovechkin on his milestone goal.

Ovechkin currently sits 92 goals back of Wayne Gretzky's all-time mark of 894 and has a legitimate chance of breaking what appeared to be an untouchable record.

The Russian superstar has 22 goals and 40 points on the season, showing no signs of slowing down in his age-37 campaign. He joined the 800-goal club earlier this month when he recorded a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“What he’s done year after year, the consistency, and him being able to produce the way he’s consistently done, it’s pretty remarkable,” said Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, the NHL's reigning MVP who scored 60 goals last season. "Every year he always plays every game like it’s his last. He’s just a horse out there. He loves to score goals, and I think that’s been pretty evident throughout his career. You can just tell."

Ovechkin's teammates don't take his dominance for granted and appreciate the opportunity to witness history.

"This history, the people (he's passing), you’re like, holy smokes, you get to play with a guy for 13 years that is beating these guys in the history books. It's pretty cool stuff,” longtime Capitals defenseman John Carlson said.

With three years remaining on his current contract, Ovechkin does not intend on stopping anytime soon. Assuming he can stay healthy, he might not even need all three of those seasons to surpass The Great One.

With files from The Canadian Press

