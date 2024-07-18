Caitlin Clark sets WNBA single-game assist record as Indiana Fever fall 101-93 to Dallas Wings

Ahead of the All-Star and Olympic break, Clark put up a record 19 assists, but could not lift the Fever over the Wings

Whether the Indiana Fever win or lose, Caitlin Clark keeps breaking records.

The WNBA rookie outdid herself again Wednesday, passing the WNBA single-game record for assists after earning a career-high 19 assists as the Fever fell 101-93 to the Dallas Wings.

Caitlin Clark is in a category of her own 👏



With 19 assists in tonight's game, Clark has set a new record for most AST in a single game in WNBA history



Previously, Courtney Vandersloot held the record with 18 AST in a game for the Chicago Sky vs. the Indiana Fever in 2020 pic.twitter.com/dUVzusSBTp — WNBA (@WNBA) July 18, 2024

With the performance, Clark also set a single-game rookie assist record, passing the 16 assists set by Tina Penicheiro in 1998. Additionally, Clark has broken the Fever's single-season franchise assist record with 202 in 26 games. The current WNBA single-season record is 316, set by Alyssa Thomas last season.

add it to the list of broken records 🤩



congratulations to Caitlin Clark for breaking the franchise record for most assists in a single season in only 26 games 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/3rmAX8kBie — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 18, 2024

Clark also moves well beyond her previous career high, which she achieved on multiple occasions throughout this season, including the Fever's huge win over the New York Liberty on July 6. At that game, when the Fever defeated the No. 1 Liberty, Clark became the first WNBA rookie to record a triple-double.

The Fever-Wings matchup sent the WNBA out with a bang ahead of the All-Star and Olympic breaks. Although Dallas came out swinging, going up over the Fever by as many as 16 in the first half, Indiana came back to cut that lead to eight heading into halftime.

After tightening the game in the third quarter, the fourth quarter was close, with the two teams exchanging leads and spending much of the final frame tied. In the end, Dallas held the Fever off with some heroics from star guard Arike Ogunbowale.

Both teams were led by their own dynamic duos, with Ogunbowale and Odyssey Sims ending with 24 points each for Dallas. For the Fever, Clark and Boston recorded 24 and 28 points, respectively, with Boston's marking a career high.

With the historic performance, Clark is again putting up a convincing show for her Rookie of the Year campaign. Clark leads the league in assists per game with 7.8, and has quickly cemented herself as a crucial part of the Fever's starting lineup.

Dallas rises to 6-19 with the win, but still sits at the bottom of the WNBA table. The Fever, meanwhile, are 11-15 and sit solidly in the middle.

The WNBA will now move into the All-Star break, with the All-Star Game between Team USA and Team WNBA taking place on Saturday. Clark, Boston and Ogunbowale are all part of the Team WNBA roster, and will play against the Team USA roster ahead of the WNBA's break for the 2024 Olympics.