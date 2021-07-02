Brook Lopez and the Bucks starters filled Giannis Antetokounmpo's void in dominant Game 5 win

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 01: Brook Lopez #11 and Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 01, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

With two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo watching Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals from the bench, his Milwaukee Bucks moved within a win of the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance since 1974.

One night after 36-year-old Chris Paul's playoff career-high 41 points sent the Phoenix Suns to their first Finals showing in 28 years, 33-year-old Brook Lopez's 33 points marked the best postseason performance of his 13-year career in a 123-112 victory against the Atlanta Hawks that gave the Bucks a 3-2 series lead.

Jrue Holiday (25 points, 13 assists), Khris Middleton (26 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists) and Bobby Portis (playoff career-high 22 points) also filled the void left by Antetokounmpo's hyperextended left knee, as Milwaukee's starting five combined for 106 of the team's 123 points on 53% shooting.

Game 6 is scheduled for Saturday in Atlanta at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Hawks star Trae Young remained sidelined with the bone bruise he suffered in his right foot in Game 3, and his teammates did not mask his absence the same way they did in Atlanta in Game 4. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 28 points. John Collins, Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams also scored in double figures.

Playing in front of their home crowd, the Bucks jumped out to a 30-10 lead on the strength of their defense and interior scoring, holding the Hawks to 6-for-22 shooting and scoring 28 points in the paint over the first quarter. Veterans Holiday and Lopez played like their one-time All-Star selves, respectively serving as a lead playmaker and starting a perfect 6 for 6 from the field in the absence of Milwaukee's superstar leader.

The Hawks would not quit without their own offensive mastermind. Lou Williams was again a creative force in place of Young, and 3-pointers from John Collins and Kevin Huerter cut the Bucks' edge to single digits inside of two minutes remaining in the first half. A Bogdanovic triple to open the third quarter cut that deficit to 65-59, but Milwaukee was determined not to allow Atlanta's confidence in a comeback gain more steam.

Starting in place of Antetokounmpo, Portis provided the erratic energy he usually unleashes from the bench throughout Game 5, outworking everyone in the paint, running the floor in transition and firing up the crowd.