Booker scores 16 as Suns cool off streaking Raptors, 99-95

  • Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives past Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half of an NBA basketball in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) protects the ball from Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) protects the ball from Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) drives past Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri looks on as his team takes on the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) tries to get past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) protects the ball from Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) battle for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) looks for a lane as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives around Phoenix Suns centre Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) fouls Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives past Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball against the Phoenix Suns in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) knocks over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) — Devin Booker scored 16 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:02 remaining, and Chris Paul had 15 points and 12 assists as the Phoenix Suns beat Toronto 99-95 on Tuesday night to snap the Raptors' longest winning streak of the season at six games.

Jae Crowder scored 19 points, Deandre Ayton had 16 and Mikal Bridges added 12 as the Suns improved to 31-9, matching the franchise's best record through 40 games.

OG Anunoby scored 25 points, Pascal Siakam had 22 and Fred VanVleet added 21 for the Raptors, who lost for the first time since Dec. 28 against Philadelphia.

Chris Boucher had 13 points and 16 rebounds for the Raptors, who played without injured starters Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr.

Trent missed his second straight game because of a sore left ankle, while Barnes sat out with a sore right knee.

The Raptors led 83-81 after Boucher made a pair of free throws with 6:19 left, but Crowder and Bridges each hit a 3-pointer before Ayton capped an 8-0 run as Phoenix opened an 89-83 lead with 4:13 to go, its biggest of the game.

Siakam stopped the run with a basket and Anunoby added a 3 to make it 89-88 with 2:36 to play.

Booker fouled Anunoby as they scrambled after a loose ball with 1:41 left, and the Toronto forward made both to put the Raptors up 90-89.

After three missed 3-pointers by the Suns, Booker hit a go-ahead jumper with 62 seconds left and, after Siakam missed, Paul’s pull-up jumper made it 93-90 with 32 seconds remaining.

Anunoby cut it to one with a driving basket, but Booker restored the three-point cushion with a pair of free throws.

Toronto’s Khem Birch and Paul each converted a pair of free throws and the Suns sent VanVleet to the line with four seconds left. He made the first and missed the second, but Phoenix’s Jalen Smith grabbed the rebound and Ayton pushed the lead to four with a pair of free throws.

VanVleet scored 10 points in the first as Toronto led 31-23 after one, but Crowder answered with 13 points in the second as the Suns cut the deficit to 48-46 at halftime.

Siakam hit a tiebreaking jumper with 8.8 seconds left in the third to give the Raptors a 71-69 lead heading to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Suns: F Cam Johnson (left ankle) was not available after being injured in Saturday’s loss to Miami. … G Landry Shamet returned after missing the past three games while in the health and safety protocols. … F Justin Jackson (personal) did not travel to Toronto. Phoenix coach Monty Williams said Jackson could rejoin the team Friday in Indiana. … F Ish Wainwright (health and safety protocols) was not available. … Phoenix signed C Bismack Biyombo for the remainder of the season.

Raptors: Siakam had four assists in the first quarter. He finished with seven. … Yuta Watanabe missed the previous four games after entering the health and safety protocols.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Raptors: Begin a five-game road trip at Detroit on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

