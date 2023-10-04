Blue Jays vs. Twins Game 2 live tracker: Toronto tries to save its season in Minnesota

Jose Berrios #17 of the Toronto Blue Jays prepares to pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

After losing the series opener to the Minnesota Twins and their sixth straight playoff game overall, the Toronto Blue Jays find themselves on the brink of elimination.

The Twins leveraged their power advantage in Game 1 on Tuesday, blasting a pair homers and scoring three earned runs off Kevin Gausman — all off the bat of Royce Lewis. Toronto wasn't able to muster much of anything, especially late, eventually dropping a 3-1 decision.

José Berríos takes the bump for Toronto in Game 2, while Sonny Gray gets the ball for Minnesota. You can follow the action live right here:

Live Updates Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y Show more

Who's available for the Blue Jays in Game 2?

Aside from Berrios, Toronto will roll out the same starting lineup as Game 1.

Pitchers: RHP Jose Berrios (starting), LHP Genesis Cabrera, RHP Yimi Garcia, RHP Kevin Gausman, RHP Chad Green, RHP Jordan Hicks, LHP Yusei Kikuchi, LHP Tim Mayza, RHP Trevor Richards, RHP Jordan Romano, RHP Erik Swanson

Catchers: Tyler Heineman, Alejandro Kirk

Infielders: Brandon Belt, Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Matt Chapman, Santiago Espinal, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Whit Merrifield, Davis Schneider

Outfielders: Cam Eden, Kevin Kiermaier, George Springer, Daulton Varsho

Who's starting for the Twins in Game 2?

Like Toronto, Minny will also roll out the same lineup as Game 1 — aside from its starting arm and a small flip at the bottom of the order.

Don’t let the sky fool you. Game Two forecast is 100% Sonny. ☀️#WeBelieveinTC pic.twitter.com/NPWekvtbiJ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 4, 2023

Game 3 will go Thursday afternoon if the Blue Jays are able to force a deciding contest.