Blue Jays vs. Twins Game 1 live tracker: Toronto faces Minnesota in AL wild-card round
Follow along with all the action live as the Blue Jays take on the Twins in Game 1 of their American League wild-card series.
After just barely sneaking their way into the 2023 MLB postseason with some help from the Seattle Mariners, the Blue Jays are in Minnesota to face the AL Central champs in a best-of-three wild-card series to kick off their postseason bid.
Kevin Gausman, who has been superb in 2023, takes the ball for Toronto, while Pablo López is on the hill for Minnesota. Here's how manager John Schneider set the rest of his lineup for Tuesday's series-opener:
Blue Jays' Game 1 lineup
RF: George Springer
DH: Brandon Belt
SS: Bo Bichette
2B: Cavan Biggio
CF: Kevin Kiermaier
3B: Matt Chapman
LF: Daulton Varsho
You can follow along with all the action from Target Field using our live blog:
Who is on Toronto's 26-man roster for Twins series?
Pitchers: RHP Chris Bassitt, RHP Jose Berrios, LHP Genesis Cabrera, RHP Yimi Garcia, RHP Kevin Gausman, RHP Chad Green, RHP Jordan Hicks, LHP Yusei Kikuchi, LHP Tim Mayza, RHP Trevor Richards, RHP Jordan Romano, RHP Erik Swanson
Catchers: Tyler Heineman, Alejandro Kirk
Infielders: Brandon Belt, Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Matt Chapman, Santiago Espinal, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Whit Merrifield, Davis Schneider
Who are the Twins throwing out there in Game 1?
The Twins will feature this starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener:
Your #MNTwins lineup for the first game of the series against the Blue Jays
1. Edouard Julien 2B
2. Jorge Polanco 3B
3. Royce Lewis DH
4. Max Kepler RF
5. Alex Kirilloff 1B
6. Carlos Correa SS
7. Ryan Jeffers C
8. Matt Wallner LF
9. Michael A. Taylor CF
Pablo López P
Who has the edge in wild-card series?
The Twins and Blue Jays squared off six times this season, with each team winning three times. Both teams bagged two out of three games as the visitor, while all six contests were played in a concentrated time period between May 26 and June 11.
Toronto finished with a record of 89-73 in 2023, good for third in the AL East and the league's third wild-card spot. Minnesota, meanwhile, won the AL Central with an 87-win campaign.
Both of these clubs have their fair share of playoff demons to exercise. The Twins haven't won a playoff game in 18 tries dating back to 2004, and the Blue Jays haven't secured a postseason win since the 2016 ALDS vs. the Rangers.