Blue Jays vs. Twins Game 1 live tracker: Toronto faces Minnesota in AL wild-card round

Kevin Gausman was a no-brainer to take the mound for the Blue Jays in Game 1. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

After just barely sneaking their way into the 2023 MLB postseason with some help from the Seattle Mariners, the Blue Jays are in Minnesota to face the AL Central champs in a best-of-three wild-card series to kick off their postseason bid.

Kevin Gausman, who has been superb in 2023, takes the ball for Toronto, while Pablo López is on the hill for Minnesota. Here's how manager John Schneider set the rest of his lineup for Tuesday's series-opener:

Blue Jays' Game 1 lineup

RF: George Springer

DH: Brandon Belt

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

SS: Bo Bichette

2B: Cavan Biggio

C: Alejandro Kirk

CF: Kevin Kiermaier

3B: Matt Chapman

LF: Daulton Varsho

—

You can follow along with all the action from Target Field using our live blog:

Live Updates Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y Show more

Who is on Toronto's 26-man roster for Twins series?

Pitchers: RHP Chris Bassitt, RHP Jose Berrios, LHP Genesis Cabrera, RHP Yimi Garcia, RHP Kevin Gausman, RHP Chad Green, RHP Jordan Hicks, LHP Yusei Kikuchi, LHP Tim Mayza, RHP Trevor Richards, RHP Jordan Romano, RHP Erik Swanson

Catchers: Tyler Heineman, Alejandro Kirk

Infielders: Brandon Belt, Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Matt Chapman, Santiago Espinal, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Whit Merrifield, Davis Schneider

Who are the Twins throwing out there in Game 1?

The Twins will feature this starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener:

Who has the edge in wild-card series?

The Twins and Blue Jays squared off six times this season, with each team winning three times. Both teams bagged two out of three games as the visitor, while all six contests were played in a concentrated time period between May 26 and June 11.

Toronto finished with a record of 89-73 in 2023, good for third in the AL East and the league's third wild-card spot. Minnesota, meanwhile, won the AL Central with an 87-win campaign.

Both of these clubs have their fair share of playoff demons to exercise. The Twins haven't won a playoff game in 18 tries dating back to 2004, and the Blue Jays haven't secured a postseason win since the 2016 ALDS vs. the Rangers.