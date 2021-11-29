Blue Jays sign breakout starter Kevin Gausman to 5-year deal, per report

The ascendant starting pitcher Kevin Gausman is headed north of the border. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing him to a 5-year, $110 million deal, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

At age 30, Gausman completed his transformation into an ace with the San Francisco Giants — firing 192 innings with a 2.81 ERA that was 45 percent better than the adjusted league average and finishing sixth in NL Cy Young balloting.

A promising but ultimately middling starter with the Baltimore Orioles for most of his career, Gausman has been on a steep upward trajectory ever since he landed in the Cincinnati Reds bullpen during an itinerant period in 2019. By leaning into a devastating splitter that plays off his four-seam fastball, Gausman leapt toward the top of the strikeout leaderboards and then took that approach to the rotation with sterling results across two seasons with the Giants.

He spent 2021 as the leader of a shockingly good Giants pitching staff that consisted mostly of hurlers on one-year deals. He had remained in San Francisco for 2021 by accepting the qualifying offer after a promising first run with the team in 2020. The Giants have quickly brought most of that group back this offseason to complement emerging ace Logan Webb. The right-handed Anthony DeSclafani signed a three-year, $36 million deal, while southpaw Alex Wood is reportedly close to a two-year pact.

Gausman’s befuddling splitter and terrific strikeout numbers — his 29.3% strikeout rate ranked eighth among all qualified starters in 2021 — made him one of the most appealing pitchers on the market despite a relatively short track record of excellence.