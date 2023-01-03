Bills' Damar Hamlin wanted to help his community, now NFL fans are doing it in his honor

Jeff Eisenberg
·6 min read

Shortly after finishing his football career at the University of Pittsburgh, Damar Hamlin made plans to give back to the community where he grew up. He organized a holiday toy drive to benefit his mom’s daycare center in McKees Rock, Pennsylvania, and set up a GoFundMe page to solicit donations.

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from,” Hamlin wrote months before the Buffalo Bills selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. “I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me.”

Just over two years later, Hamlin’s GoFundMe page became a way for NFL fans to express support for him after he collapsed during the first quarter of a Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. The GoFundMe’s initial goal was to raise $2,500. At 9:30 ET on Monday night, fans had donated about $30,000. Only four hours later, that tally had reached a staggering $3 million. By early evening on Tuesday the total had grown to over $5 million, with donations continuing to roll in.

The donations were a heartwarming tribute at the end of an otherwise sobering night. In the first quarter of Monday’s game, Hamlin sustained a blow to the chest while tackling Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. He briefly rose to his feet before falling again to the turf and laying there limp.

Emergency personnel administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, before taking Hamlin via stretcher to an ambulance. A statement released early Tuesday morning by the Bills said Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" and is "currently sedated and listed in critical condition" at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Damar Hamlin faced upbringing of challenges in his hometown

Before his chilling collapse on Monday night, Hamlin had been one of the NFL’s feel-good stories. He survived a turbulent childhood to blossom into a decorated football recruit. Then he overcame injuries and outperformed his draft position. Along the way, he used his platform to positively impact children in need.

Hamlin’s hometown of McKees Rock is a hardscrabble borough where drug and gang issues have combined to produce one of the nation’s highest crime rates. In 2021, Hamlin told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle that he lost three childhood friends to gun violence.

Hamlin also revealed to the Democrat & Chronicle that his father resorted to selling drugs in an effort to provide for his wife and young son. Mario Hamlin reportedly spent 3 1/2 years in prison, forcing Damar and his mother, Nina, to fend for themselves in his absence.

“The good thing is I had good goals and good morals already established in me during that period of time,” Hamlin told the Democrat & Chronicle. “He never was out of my life, but he physically wasn’t there, and that was different — it’s a different ballgame being through the phone than in person.”

Why staying home mattered for Hamlin

While juggling school and helping his mother run her daycare business, Damar carved out time to excel in football. He blossomed into one of Pennsylvania’s top prospects while at Pittsburgh’s Central Catholic High School and was named Class AAAA Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

Dozens of top college football programs who recruit Western Pennsylvania prioritized Hamlin, from Ohio State, to Penn State, to Michigan State, to Notre Dame, to Clemson. In the end, Hamlin committed to hometown Pittsburgh because he wanted to stay close to his family and he believed in head coach Pat Narduzzi.

Hamlin announced his decision during a Pittsburgh TV station’s 6 p.m. newscast. Narduzzi and his staff reacted as though the Panthers had just toppled Ohio State or Penn State in a New Year’s Day bowl game.

Narduzzi envisioned Hamlin as making an immediate impact at cornerback for Pittsburgh, but when the freshman arrived on campus, something wasn’t quite right. He was still experiencing lingering pain from a core muscle injury that he had played through during his senior season at Central Catholic.

While the injury ultimately required three surgeries and sidelined Hamlin for parts of his first two college seasons, he eventually became what he was projected to be. Hamlin switched from corner to safety and emerged as one of his team’s most productive defensive players, appearing in 46 games and recording 275 tackles, six interceptions, a fumble recovery and 21 pass breakups.

What the Bills saw in Hamlin

Hamlin drew praise for his work ethic, aggressiveness and versatility leading up to the 2021 draft, but concerns about his injury history and modest speed caused him to slide. The Bills snatched him in the sixth round in part because of his potential as a special teams weapon.

As a rookie, Hamlin logged only 50 snaps on defense behind starting safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Undaunted, he focused on studying how the two veterans comported themselves on and off the field.

“Any question I asked, it was always 110% honesty and realness from them,” Hamlin told the Buffalo News last July.

“They’re married,” Hamlin said. “I’m single. I want to ultimately get to where they are in life off the field. I want a family. I would make an emphasis to not just talk to them about football but also about life.”

The absence of Hyde and Poyer during voluntary offseason workouts allowed Hamlin to get more first-team reps last spring. He must have shown enough progress to instill confidence because the Bills didn’t add anyone to their safety room via the draft or free agency.

Hamlin unexpectedly moved into a starting role this season when Hyde suffered a neck injury during Week 2 and was placed on injured reserve. While still learning on the job, Hamlin entered Monday tied for the second-most tackles on the Bills. He also has recorded 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The respect that Hamlin’s teammates have for him was obvious on Monday night as the entire Bills sideline surrounded him while he received care. Some players struggled to fight back tears. Others turned away from watching Hamlin in distress.

Among those who wished Hamlin well on social media was his quarterback.

And the Cincinnati receiver he tackled.

Countless others expressed support with their wallets via Hamlin’s long-forgotten GoFundMe. As Hamlin lays in a Cincinnati hospital bed, he’s still making a positive impact for the community that raised him.

Latest Stories

  • Damar Hamlin was resuscitated twice and remains on a ventilator according to uncle I The Rush

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was resuscitated twice and remains on a ventilator, according to his uncle Dorrian Glenn. Meanwhile, the NFL has indefinitely postponed the Bills vs. Bengals game and the league has offered mental health resources to active players who are coping with the trauma of Hamlin suffering a sudden cardiac arrest on the field during the course of a game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke emotionally about his lengthy relationship with Hamlin and how the 24-year-old had realized his dreams. While Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition in an ICU, his Chasing M’s Foundation fundraiser has been flooded with donations from people moved by his story and plenty of famous names.

  • Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Damar Hamlin was forefront in the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players wore into the arena to Hamlin's jersey number in Bills colors on the lapel of general manager Kevyn Adams, who did not even want to talk about Tage Thompson's hat trick and his team's seventh victory in eight games. He and the Sabres we

  • How the Panthers went from Cup contenders to playoff pretenders so quickly

    Months after setting franchise records in wins and points en route to the Presidents' Trophy, Florida is trudging through a historically bad encore season.

  • Reports: Damar Hamlin's uncle said Bills safety had to be resuscitated twice; family is taking ordeal 'day to day'

    Hamlin remains in CMU's intensive care unit in critical condition.

  • Pelicans star Zion Williamson will miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury

    Zion Williamson is expected to miss multiple weeks.

  • Toronto Argonauts part ways with veteran CFL receiver Brandon Banks

    TORONTO — Brandon Banks first season with the Toronto Argonauts will be his last. The CFL club announced Tuesday it has parted ways with the veteran American receiver. "Brandon arrived here as a bitter rival and leaves as a member of the Argos family,” Argos' general manager Michael Clemons said in a statement. "We thank him for his contributions on the field and for his veteran leadership in the locker room. "His time in Double Blue may have been Speedy, but now he’ll always B a champion." The

  • Auston Matthews becomes fastest player in Leafs history to 500 points

    The Maple Leafs star accomplished the feat a whopping 50 games sooner than franchise legends Mats Sundin and Rick Vaive.

  • Eating olive oil during pregnancy ‘boosts quality of breast milk’

    The popular salad dressing is rich in omega 3 and omega 6 fats, which fuel a baby’s growth

  • Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin's toy drive for kids

    Damar Hamlin’s goal was simple: He wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids. It took about two years. Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injured and needed his heart restarted on the field in a chilling scene that unfolded during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page. The result: roughly $3.7 million donated in the first 12 ho

  • Four simple vegan recipes that don’t use any meat alternatives

    Veganuary is a chance to bring a wider variety of veg into your diet, says Bob Andrew. Here’s how

  • Week 17 & 18 Fantasy Football: Status Updates

    Yahoo Fantasy's official status updates regarding the postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 game.

  • Tulane’s magical season ends with comeback win over USC | College Football Enquirer

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss Tulane’s miraculous comeback win over USC in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, and talk about what this win means for Tulane and what the loss means for USC.

  • NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

    With tears beginning to well, Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver shook his head and lowered it to his knees, his body swaying as he tried to express what it was like watching friend and former college teammate Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated back to life on the football field. “I don’t know, man,” Weaver said Tuesday after sobbing uncontrollably at his locker. “I missed exactly what happened but like five seconds later, seeing the first replay of it, just kind of like everybody els

  • ‘Monday Night Football’ Game Won’t Be Resumed This Week; Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Remains In Critical Condition; Family Gives Statement – Update

    2nd UPDATE, 11:14 AM: The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game will not be resumed this week. The game was postponed last night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle. He remains hospitalized in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. […]

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • NFL's Damar Hamlin could have suffered rare heart trauma during tackle, doctors say

    It was a scene that shocked players and fans, when 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Monday. Something was very wrong with his heart. Medical personnel reportedly used CPR and a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat, before transferring him to a local hospital, where he remains sedated and in critical condition, fighting for his life. Cardiac specialists say it's too soon to know what went wrong, but a rare type of tr

  • Brampton and Owen Sound may play in Major Series Lacrosse in 2023

    Major Series Lacrosse says it hopes that Brampton and Owen Sound will both play in the Ontario-based league in 2023. The two clubs came to an agreement on Thursday over the issue of a player pool. Reaching an understanding on that issue paves the way for both clubs to compete in the senior men's indoor lacrosse league. MSL was limited to four teams last season after legal issues blocked Brampton and Owen Sound from having franchises. Those issues arose from the purchase of the Brampton Excelsior

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made