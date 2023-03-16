This Coach crossbody bag is the one luxury accessory you'll use every day — and it's 70% off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Coach is one of the few luxury brands that live up to its reputation. The high-end brand is known for crafting some of the most premium leather bags on the market, and unlike most of its competitors, its prices are within reach for the everyday shopper.

While there are tons of Coach bags worth the investment, there’s one that’s both practical and affordable — and it’s so popular that it keeps selling out. This best-selling Coach crossbody bag is on sale right now at the brand’s outlet retailer for a whopping 70% off, and everyone’s freaking out.

During Coach Outlet’s clearance sale, the Mini Rowan File Bag In Signature Canvas in light sage is on sale for $75 — a staggering $175 off!

The shopper-favorite comes in three additional colors and has an inside multifunction pocket for storing all your belongings, a zip-top closure for keeping everything secure and a premium fabric lining.

The stunning bag also has an outside open pocket and an adjustable strap with a 22-inch drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.

Several shoppers who purchased this bag from Coach Outlet said it’s one of their all-time favorites from the brand. A few specifically added that they use it every single day.

“I never thought I would like these bags but I have to purchase another one,” one shopper wrote. “I love my bag!”

Several shoppers said it’s the ideal size for running errands or attending events like a concert or festival where you need to have free hands. With this sentiment in mind, one shopper added that it has “enough room for cell phones, [a] card case, lotion and hand sanitizer (my essentials).”

Snag the fast-selling and customer-favorite Coach Mini Rowan File Bag In Signature Canvas at Coach Outlet while it’s still on super sale.

If you enjoyed this story, check out where to buy the almost-sold-out soft matte Stanley tumbler going viral on TikTok.

More from In The Know:

This is the shirt trend you’ll see every guy rocking this spring and summer

Want a Coach bag but don’t have much to spend? These 10 affordable picks are all 70% off

Here’s where to buy the new limited-edition ‘Ted Lasso’ Monopoly board game before it sells out

The 12 best carry-on luggage pieces that will definitely fit in the overhead compartment

The post This Coach crossbody bag is the one luxury accessory you’ll use every day — and it’s 70% off appeared first on In The Know.