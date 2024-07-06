3️⃣ things we learned as historic Canada crush Venezuelan dreams

Canada booked a spot in the Copa América semi-finals against Argentina after beating Venezuela on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Here is what we learned from the drama.

Historic Canadian brotherhood stands tall

Venezuela-v-Canada-CONMEBOL-Copa-America-USA-2024-1720236626.jpg

What a time to be alive for Canadian men’s soccer fans. After years of being off the international stage and a glimpse at what could be during the 2022 Qatar World Cup, perhaps Canada have finally arrived?

Not only are the Canucks making their Copa América debut, but they did so under new manager Jesse Marsch who was hired mere weeks before the tournament. He’s only been around for six games but he has taken this brotherhood to a new level.

After four Copa América games against footballing giants, including Venezuela, Chile and Argentina, we have seen a fluid, intentional and, most importantly, confident Canadian squad under Marsch.

Jacob Shaffelburg has rightfully earned his spot in the starting lineup, while goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau remains the squad’s key member. Despite conceding a shocker (we’ll get to that later), the Portland Timbers ace made a clutch save on penalties to allow Ismael Kone to seal the victory over Venezuela.

4 – Four of the five Concacaf teams that have reached the Copa América knockout rounds have advanced in their first-ever knockout round match, including #CanMNT. Progress. pic.twitter.com/nhEhFmpZaq — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 6, 2024

Internally speaking, they also rallied together to support winger Tajon Buchanan, who broke his leg during training this week.

The Canadian brotherhood will undoubtedly celebrate long into the night after making more history. Comparatively, their rivals, the United States and Mexico crashed out of the tournament in the group stage, which makes things that much sweeter.

There’s no ‘I’ in team. And this Canadian side is the epitome of believing in one another when the odds are against you.

Class is permanent for Rondon

Venezuela-v-Canada-CONMEBOL-Copa-America-USA-2024-1720235754.jpg

There have been a handful of stars this tournament and we’re here to remind you Salomon Rondon should be on the list.

With over 100 caps for Venezuela and the most for his country in this tournament, he showed that class is permanent during his performance against Canada.

The captain’s awareness of looking up and chipping Maxime Crepeau from 39 meters out was a true testament to his veteran experiences against the best. His penalty was equally taken with expertise.

The equalizer meant he bowed out of the tournament with a goal against Canada, Mexico and Jamaica, alongside assists against Ecuador.

At 34 years old, he could be nearing the end of his international career. If that was his last performance for Venezuela, it would certainly be more than memorable for the C.F. Pachuca star.

Blueprint provided for thrilling semi-final

Argentina-v-Canada-CONMEBOL-Copa-America-USA-2024-1720235977.jpg

Argentina and Canada met in the 2024 Copa América opener, and it was pinged as the biggest test for the Canucks to date. Flash forward, and they’re about to meet again, with even more on the line for both countries.

The World Cup winners and current Copa América champions won the tournament opener 2-0 after being held to a goalless first 45 minutes from a resolute Canadian side.

This time, Lionel Messi and the company have a blueprint to rely on in hopes that they won’t be frustrated again. Argentina will know that Canada should not be brushed off despite limited glory on the international stage and we can expect manager Lionel Scaloni to make some minor adjustments.

But the same can be said for Canada. Marsch and his squad know exactly what to expect, having truly battled toe-to-toe with the world’s number-one team only a week ago. Next up, is scoring against the best team in the world. One Emi Martinez will be difficult to beat.

If the tournament opener taught us anything, it’s that fans can expect fireworks once again, as a spot in the final is on the line.

Will Canada write the underdog story of the year or will Argentina do what they do best and move a step closer to yet another title?