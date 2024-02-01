2024 NHL All-Star Game weekend: Live stream, TV, draft, skills competition, rosters

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hosting the NHL All-Star Game for the first time since 2000, and the look will be more traditional.

Friday's All-Star skills competition is a prime example. The last two skills competitions in Florida and Vegas gave us pitch and puck golf, a dunk tank, a game of 21 featuring players shooting pucks at oversized cards and an event at the Fountains of Bellagio.

This year will go back to the basics: shooting, skating, passing, breakaways and stickhandling. The 12-player competition has a winner-take-all $1 million prize.

Saturday's All-Star Game will remain a four-team, 3-on-3 tournament, as it has been since 2016. But the NHL is going back to having captains choose their teams in a draft, last done in 2015. That will be held Thursday.

Here's everything to know about the NHL All-Star weekend:

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid will be two of the four captains at this weekend's NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

When and where is the NHL All-Star Game weekend?

The NHL All-Star events will run from Thursday, Feb. 1, to Saturday, Feb. 3, at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. Captains will pick the teams in the All-Star draft at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday. The skills competition will be at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. The 3-on-3 NHL All-Star Game will be at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

How can I watch the NHL All-Star Game weekend?

The All-Star draft will be shown on ESPN2. The skills competition will be shown on ESPN. The All-Star Game will be shown on ABC.

How can I live-stream the NHL All-Star Game weekend?

ESPN+ will live-stream the events. They also can be viewed on streaming services that carry ESPN and ABC. ESPN+ will also show the NHL Alumni Man of the Year award and the Professional Women's Hockey League 3-on-3 Showcase, which follow Thursday's draft.

Who are the four teams for the NHL All-Star Game?

Team Matthews: Captain Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), assistant captain Morgan Rielly (Maple Leafs). Celebrity captain Justin Bieber.

Team McDavid: Captain Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers). Assistant captain Leon Draisaitl (Oilers). Celebrity captain Will Arnett.

Team MacKinnon: Captain Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche). Assistant captain Cale Makar (Avalanche). Celebrity captain Tate McRae.

Team Hughes: Co-captains Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) and Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks). Assistant captain Elias Pettersson (Canucks). Celebrity captain Michael Bublé. Jack Hughes is injured and won't play.

The captains and assistant captains will choose the remaining nine players, including two goalies, for their teams.

Who are the remaining NHL All-Stars?

Anaheim Ducks: Frank Vatrano

Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller

Boston Bruins: David Pastrnak, G Jeremy Swayman

Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin

Carolina Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho

Colorado Avalanche: G Alexandar Georgiev

Columbus Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner

Dallas Stars: G Jake Oettinger

Detroit Red Wings: Alex DeBrincat

Florida Panthers: Sam Reinhart, G Sergei Bobrovsky

Los Angeles Kings: G Cam Talbot

Minnesota Wild: Kirill Kaprizov

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators: Filip Forsberg

New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt*

New York Islanders: Mathew Barzal

New York Rangers: Vincent Trocheck*, G Igor Shesterkin

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk

Philadelphia Flyers: Travis Konecny

Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby

St. Louis Blues: Robert Thomas

San Jose Sharks: Tomas Hertl

Seattle Kraken: Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tampa Bay Lightning: Nikita Kucherov

Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner, William Nylander

Vancouver Canucks: Brock Boeser, Elias Lindholm (he was with the Calgary Flames when named but was traded on Jan. 31), J.T. Miller. G Thatcher Demko

Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson

Winnipeg Jets: Kyle Connor*, G Connor Hellebuyck

*-injury replacement. Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard, Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel and New Jersey's Jack Hughes aren't playing.

Who will take part in the NHL All-Star skills competition?

Pastrnak, Bruins; MacKinnon and Makar, Avalanche; Draisaitl and McDavid, Oilers; Barzal, Islanders; Kucherov, Lightning; Matthews and Nylander, Maple Leafs; Pettersson, Quinn Hughes and Miller, Canucks

Note: Barzal will take the place of injured Jack Hughes

What is the format for the skills competition?

Instead of everyone competing, 12 skaters will take part in four of six events: fastest skater, hardest shot, stickhandling, one-timers, passing challenge and accuracy shooting. Five points are awarded to the winner of each event down to zero for whoever finishes sixth.

The top eight skaters will take part in a shootout challenge and can choose the goalie they face. After that event, the top remaining six will take part in an obstacle course, worth twice the number of points. The skater with the most points at the end of the night will receive $1 million.

What are the assignments for the skills competition?

Fastest skater: Nylander, Hughes, Makar, Barzal, McDavid

One-timers: Pettersson, MacKinnon, Draisaitl, Kucherov, Miller, Matthews, Barzal, Pastrnak

Passing challenge: MacKinnon, Nylander, Makar, Barzal, Miller, Kucherov, Hughes, McDavid, Pettersson, Matthews, Draisaitl

Hardest shot: Matthews, Makar, Pastrnak, Miller, Pettersson

Stickhandling: Hughes, McDavid, Pettersson, Kucherov, Draisaitl, MacKinnon, Pastrnak, Barzal, Nylander

Accuracy: Kucherov, Makar, McDavid, Hughes, Miller, Pastrnak, MacKinnon, Nylander, Draisaitl, Matthews

What is the format for the NHL All-Star Game?

Two of the teams will play 20 minutes of 3-on-3 hockey, followed by the other two teams. The teams will change sides and goalies at the 10-minute mark. Tie games will be decided by shootouts. The winners of the semifinals will face off for the championship. The winning team will split $1 million.

Who are the coaches for the NHL All-Star Game?

The NHL named Peter Laviolette (Rangers), Jim Montgomery (Bruins), Rick Bowness (Jets) and Rick Tocchet (Canucks) as All-Star Game coaches. Those four were leading their respective divisions in winning percentage at the halfway point of the season. Laviolette is coaching for the fourth time, Montgomery and Tocchet their second and Bowness is making his All-Star coaching debut.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL All-Star Game 2024 schedule: Live stream, rosters, skills contests