2024 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Zaccharie Risacher takes over No. 1 spot, plus our latest intel and projections for every pick

The NBA Draft is three weeks away. Some prospects are traveling around the country working out for teams and meeting with executives, while others are still finishing out their seasons in Europe, where many scouts are making their way to Italy this week for the adidas Eurocamp to get additional eyes on draft-eligible players.

The No. 1 pick is still up for grabs for the Atlanta Hawks, but French wing Zaccharie Risacher has emerged as the new frontrunner with how well he played in the French LNB Pro A playoffs for JL Bourg-en-Bresse.

The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, now have two draft picks with the Pelicans deferring the 17th pick in 2024 for a first-round pick in 2025. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul has made it clear that Bronny James will only work out for a select number of teams, including the Lakers and Phoenix Suns, almost solidifying Bronny James as a lock to the Lakers in the second round.

The college withdrawal deadline was May 29 and draft boards are slowly taking shape with plenty of movement to come leading up to the NBA Draft on June 26 and 27. Here's a look at Yahoo Sports' latest first- and second-round projections with intel notes on how well players are performing during the pre-draft process.

1. Atlanta Hawks: G/F Zaccharie Risacher

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 204 pounds | JL Bourg (France)

Risacher ended his season in France on a high note, playing his best basketball in front of scouts and executives from the Hawks, Wizards and Rockets last month. He is one of the best catch-and-shoot wings in the draft and has extended his game off the bounce and as a facilitator. In a series against Monaco, Risacher averaged 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 30 minutes per game.

2. Washington Wizards: C Alex Sarr

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 205 pounds | Perth Wildcats (Australia)

Sarr is the best big in this draft with his size and versatility. He is an elite rim protector and has showed he can be effective in pick-and-pop situations, knocking down 3s during the combine shooting drills. He can also defend the perimeter and moves extremely well for his size, fitting the mold of the new hybrid center in the NBA.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | UConn

Castle was one of the best defending guards in college basketball this season and followed that up with a solid shooting performance at the combine. He has great size and is a potential superstar in this draft with his two-way play and upside as a combo guard.

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 187 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Sheppard's combination of shot creation, passing and sneaky athleticism makes him an intriguing prospect in the top half of the lottery. He plays the right way and his game translates well to the NBA with how productive he can be with or without the ball on offense.

The Spurs are looking for a point guard to pair with Victor Wembanyama. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

5. Detroit Pistons: G/F Tidjane Salaun

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 203 pounds | Cholet (France)

Salaun could end up going as high as No. 4 to the Spurs with how well he played during the LNB Pro A Playoffs for Cholet. He remains a sleeper as a top-five pick but showed his vast potential as an NBA wing when he scored 19 points and added eight rebounds and three assists against Paris Basketball in a game that was even more impressive than his stat line.

6. Charlotte Hornets: F Matas Buzelis

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 212 pounds | G League Ignite

Buzelis showed vast improvement during his one year with the Ignite, adding 20 pounds of muscle and displaying more versatility on defense and creativity moving off the ball on offense. When he did have the ball in his hands, his decisions off the pick-and-roll were quick and he extended defenses in mismatch situations.

Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 280 pounds | Class: Sophomore | UConn

The Trail Blazers have invested in their backcourt during the rebuild process with Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson, and with four picks in this draft, they could be looking to reload in the frontcourt, starting with Clingan.

8. San Antonio Spurs: G/F Ron Holland

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 206 pounds | G League Ignite

Holland is one of the best defending forwards in this draft class and averaged 2.3 steals in the G League last season. His length and second gear in the open court are his best traits as an NBA forward, and his outside jumper and shot creation remain areas of development.

9. Memphis Grizzlies: G Dalton Knecht

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Tennessee

Knecht was one of the best scorers in college basketball and can contribute immediately to any team next season. He can be slotted on or off the ball in the starting backcourt alongside Ja Morant or lead the second unit.

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 164 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Dillngham's pre-draft process has been kept unusually quiet and that might be on purpose to protect his draft stock. He didn't test or go through shooting drills during the combine and didn't participate in the Klutch pro day, citing a sore ankle. Some teams love his play-making and how well he plays in crunch time, but others worry about his defense along the perimeter and his size.

11. Chicago Bulls: G Nikola Topić

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 201 pounds | KK Mega Basket (Serbia)

Topić re-injured his knee last month and might be giving teams pause in the first half of the lottery. When healthy, he was one of the best passers in the Serbian league and has great size.

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Colorado

Williams playing alongside his older brother and learning the NBA game in OKC's system is the best-case scenario for the young wing who played one season at Colorado. The 19-year-old is far from contributing to a team right away but further along at his age than his brother, and the Thunder have room to be patient with his development.

Cody Williams could land with his brother, Jalen Williams, in OKC. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

13. Sacramento Kings: G/F Kyshawn George

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | Class: Freshman | Miami

George is one of the most promising wings in this class with how well he shoots from 3-point range and his potential as a 3-and-D wing in the NBA.

14. Portland Trail Blazers: C Kel'el Ware

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 223 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Indiana

Ware has been the biggest riser during the pre-draft process and has been working out well for multiple teams. He also measured and tested well during the combine and is a player who has shown vast improvement during his college career, first starting out at Oregon before his sophomore season at Indiana.

POST LOTTERY

15. Miami Heat: G Devin Carter

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Junior | Providence

No other guard tested better during the draft combine than Carter. He tied for the best max vertical jump at 42 inches and broke the 3/4-court sprint record. His body of work this past season is a direct indication of how productive he can be, particularly in the open court.

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

McCain was one of the best shooters at the combine and will undoubtedly interview well with the teams. Because of his combination of high IQ and consistent shooting, McCain will be a hard guard to pass in the mid-first round.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: G Carlton "Bub" Carrington

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 pounds | Class: Freshman | Pittsburgh

Carrington is a player a lot of teams left the combine high on with how well he interviewed and tested during the agility and shooting drills. The Lakers will most likely take Bronny James in the second round but will be looking for a true point guard who can bring a spark and possibly be used in a deal for veteran help.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | USC

The Magic have yet to find their franchise-changing guard who can be slotted next to Paolo Banchero as they continue to build a competitive team in the Eastern Conference. Collier didn't have a breakout season at USC, but he was a top recruit out of high school and a player whose game could translate to the NBA and exceed his draft stock in this weaker draft class.

19. Toronto Raptors: G Ja'Kobe Walter

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

Walter has great size and like Baylor's Keyonte George last year, he could be a surprise in this rookie class with how well he shoots the ball and can create off the dribble.

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220 pounds | Class: Senior | Colorado

Because of his age (23), it will be up to teams to decide if da Silva's another iteration of Kevin Knox or Chris Duarte or if he can come in and be that hybrid forward/wing that has made teams successful in the playoffs. Da Silva was great during the NCAA tournament for Colorado and averaged 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds during his senior year.

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 235 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

Missi didn't shoot the ball well during the combine but still projects as a high-producing center in the NBA with how well he moves and his development as a pick-and-roll option. He was one of the best rim-running bigs in college basketball this past season.

Yves Missi could be a good fit next to Zion Williamson in the Pelicans' frontcourt. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

22. Phoenix Suns: G Tyler Kolek

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Senior | Marquette

There are rumors of a promise for Kolek in the first round, and the Suns make sense for the established point guard who found ways to score at every level this season. He can come in right away and be the lead guard for the second unit with how well he reads the game and facilitates for others.

23: Milwaukee Bucks: F Tyler Smith

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 224 pounds | G League Ignite

Teams that go back and look at film of Smith over his season with the Ignite and previously with Overtime Elite will notice his vast improvement and how well his game translates to the next level. It's his consistency and how well he performs during individual workouts that will determine where he falls in the first round.

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 220 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Duke

NBA scouts and executives are very familiar with Filipowski at this point. His face-up game as a 7-footer shows promise at the NBA level, but his defense guarding the switch and extending to the perimeter might give some teams pause in the lottery and mid-first round.

25. New York Knicks: F Pacome Dadiet

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 210 pounds | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Dadiet is a player who could continue to rise as teams go back and revisit film from the past season. He is one of the youngest players in the draft and has a lot of potential as an NBA wing with his size and how much he's improved in one season playing in Germany.

26. Washington Wizards: G Jaylon Tyson

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 215 pounds | Class: Junior | Cal

There hasn't been a ton of buzz around Tyson since the combine and that could be for good reason with teams trying to keep his workouts from leaking heading into the draft. Tyson was one of the best scorers in the Pac-12 this year and, although he measured under his listed 6-7 size from college, there's still a lot to like with how easy he's able to score on and off the ball.

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 202 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kansas

Furphy turned down a lucrative NIL deal to stay in the draft, which can be interpreted as a first-round promise. The lanky sharpshooter is far from a finished product but shows tremendous upside with his length and how he projects as an NBA wing.

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 235 pounds | Class: Junior | Dayton

There have been rumblings around the league regarding a promise for Holmes late in the first round and sources say he's shut down all future workouts. Looking at what Minnesota has built with Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid, Denver could be targeting an inside-out big who shot nearly 40% from 3 this season.

29. Utah Jazz: G AJ Johnson

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 180 pounds | Illawarra (Australia)

Johnson remains one of the biggest mysteries of the draft but has a ton of upside with his size and how well he can create. He's still a bit raw but definitely a player a team could take a swing on in the late first round.

30. Boston Celtics: C Zach Edey

Ht./Wt.: 7-4, 300 pounds | Class: Senior | Purdue

The Celtics are a championship-caliber team and have the luxury to take a swing on Edey, whose NBA game and projection is unknown with his limited skills in the paint and unknown range past the 3-point line.

Zach Edey: “every team needs someone to hold down the paint.” Good insight here from the 7’4” Purdue center. pic.twitter.com/iofgSylDxQ — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) May 14, 2024

SECOND ROUND

31. Toronto Raptors: G Terrence Shannon Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 225 pounds | Class: Senior | Illinois

32. Utah Jazz: F Bobi Klintman

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Cairns Taipans (Australia)

33. Milwaukee Bucks:. G/F Baylor Scheierman

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Senior | Creighton

34. Portland Trail Blazers: G/F Justin Edwards

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

35. San Antonio Spurs: G Dillon Jones

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 235 pounds | Class: Senior | Weber State

36. Indiana Pacers: G Cam Christie

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 190 pounds | Class: Freshman | Minnesota

37. Minnesota Timberwolves: G Kevin McCullar Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 212 pounds | Class: Senior | Kansas

38. New York Knicks: G Trey Alexander

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Junior | Creighton.

39. Memphis Grizzlies: F Enrique Freeman

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 206 pounds | Class: Senior | Akron

40. Portland Trail Blazers: G Nikola Djurisic

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 214 pounds | KK Mega Bemax (Serbia)

41. Philadelphia 76ers: C N'Faly Dante

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 210 pounds | Class: Senior | Oregon

42. Charlotte Hornets: G/F Ryan Dunn

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 216 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Virginia

43. Miami Heat: C Adem Bona

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 245 pounds | Class: Sophomore | UCLA

44. Houston Rockets: G/F Keshad Johnson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 225 pounds | Class: Senior | Arizona

45. Sacramento Kings: G Jamal Shead

Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 200 pounds | Class: Senior | Houston

Jamal Shead helped his draft stock during the combine. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 233 pounds | Class: Junior | North Carolina

47. Orlando Magic: G/F Jaylen Wells

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 205 pounds | Class: Junior | Washington State

48. San Antonio Spurs: G Jalen Bridges

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 225 pounds | Class: Senior | Baylor

49. Indiana Pacers: C Ulrich Chomche

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 235 pounds | Cameroon

50. Indiana Pacers: G Trentyn Flowers

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 190 pounds | Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

51. Washington Wizards: F Oso Ighodaro

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 235 pounds | Class: Senior | Marquette

52. Golden State Warriors: F Jonathan Mogbo

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 225 pounds | Class: Junior | San Francisco

53. Detroit Pistons: G KJ Simpson

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 190 pounds | Class: Junior | Colorado

54. Boston Celtics: G Pelle Larsson

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Arizona

55. Los Angeles Lakers: G Bronny James

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | USC

Bronny looking like his dad in the open court drills 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Kk5I6C6QwE — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) May 14, 2024

56. Denver Nuggets: G Ajay Mitchell

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 pounds | Class: Junior | UC Santa Barbara

57. Memphis Grizzlies: G Juan Nunez

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 190 pounds | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 205 pounds | Class: Senior | UConn