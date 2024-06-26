2024 NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Updated predictions, plus the latest intel on draft day

There is still a lot of uncertainty heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, which will be a two-day event for the first time in league history. On Wednesday night, NBA commissioner Adam Silver will call the names of 30 players during the first round who will realize a life-long dream of becoming an NBA player. On Thursday, the draft will continue with the second round.

This draft is shaping up to be widely unpredictable and there could be a handful of trades that start inside the lottery. Some notable updates since Yahoo Sports’ previous NBA Mock Draft from Monday:

Here’s a final look at our projections for the first and second rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft with analysis and intel on all 58 players.

Zaccharie Risacher, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 204 pounds | JL Bourg (France)

Risacher worked out for the Hawks last week and it’s all going to come down to whether the Hawks prefer a 7-2 center in Clingan to hold down the defense or the upside along the perimeter with Risacher. Similar to Bilal Coulibaly last year, Risacher had a strong performance in the LNB Pro A playoffs that showed scouts and executives his game and physicality will translate well to the NBA. Ultimately, there’s nothing that teams love more in a draft prospect than youth, length and upside — and Risacher has all three.

(Bruno Rouby/Yahoo Sports Illustration)

Alex Sarr, C

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 205 pounds | Perth Wildcats (Australia)

Sarr is as close to a lock at No. 2 as one can get. He worked out and met with the Wizards but refused to do the same for the Hawks. Sarr’s potential as an elite rim protector on defense and a pick-and-pop threat on offense, along with how well he runs the floor for his size, makes him an intriguing NBA prospect in the frontcourt who can also stretch to the wing.

Reed Sheppard, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 187 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

In a draft with so much uncertainty, teams know exactly what they’re getting from Sheppard, who shot 52% from 3-point range off the bench as a freshman at Kentucky. He's a high IQ player who can be slotted alongside Amen Thompson and Jalen Green in Houston's backcourt.

Stephon Castle, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | UConn

If Sheppard is off the board at No. 3, Castle is a great option for the Spurs. The UConn star defends the perimeter well, has great size at the guard position and continues to grow as an offensive threat. His 3-point jumper remains an area of improvement, but his feel for the game along with how well he complemented experienced players on a loaded UConn team is a good indication he can come in right away and contribute positive minutes to any team.

Matas Buzelis, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 212 pounds | G League Ignite

Buzelis has great size and can play multiple positions with how well he can handle the ball and take players off the dribble. Many around the league believe Buzelis is a lock at No. 5 to Detroit, where he can bring in some additional size and floor spacing along the perimeter.

Dalton Knecht, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Tennessee

The Hornets could be looking to move up to No. 3 to possibly draft Castle before he’s available at No. 4 to the Spurs, but if a trade can’t happen, Knecht is a good backcourt option to add to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. He's an older, experienced guard who was the best scorer in the SEC this season and can give solid minutes right away.

Donovan Clingan, C

Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 280 pounds | Class: Sophomore | UConn

Clingan falling to Portland at No. 7 would be a dream scenario for the Trail Blazers, who are looking to add size and rim protection to the frontcourt. The 7-2 center could still be at play with the Hawks at No. 1, but if no team makes a move to trade up for him and he falls past Detroit, this would be a massive win for Portland and its rebuild.

8. San Antonio Spurs

Cody Williams, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Colorado

It doesn’t look like Williams will be there for the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 12 to play alongside his older brother, Jalen. While Williams didn’t have the year he wanted at Colorado and dealt with injuries all season long, he has tremendous potential (similar to Jaden McDaniels) for a team that can be patient with his development during a rebuild. If the Spurs take Castle at 4 and Williams with this pick, the defensive potential with their young core group alongside Victor Wembanyama would be unmatched.

Devin Carter, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Junior | Providence

Carter is one of the biggest risers heading into the draft. He backed up his strong season at Providence by being one of the most impressive players during the agility and shooting drills at the combine. He is one of the best two-way players in this draft and would be a fun fit in Memphis, playing behind Ja Morant and learning the Grizzlies' system with his dad, Anthony Carter, on the coaching staff.

Tidjane Salaun, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 203 pounds | Cholet (France)

Salaun capped his season for Cholet on a high note, averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 25 minutes per game during the second round against Paris Basketball. He is one of the youngest players in the draft, turning 19 in August, and could be a good fit in Utah with his size and shooting ability, playing alongside Keyonte George. Salaun has met with teams in the 5-12 range and likely won’t fall outside of the lottery.

Ron Holland, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 206 pounds | G League Ignite

The Bulls just added 21-year-old Josh Giddey, who will pair nicely with Coby White in the backcourt. Holland can add some much-needed size and length to Chicago's defense. And even though he was a little turnover prone playing in the G League, he’ll have a different role in the NBA and won’t need the ball in his hands as much on offense.

Carlton "Bub" Carrington, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 pounds | Class: Freshman | Pittsburgh

The Thunder traded Giddey to the Bulls for Alex Caruso, and even though Caruso will bring veteran experience at 30 years old, the Thunder could be targeting a guard with upside at 12. Carrington was a projected mid-to-late first-round pick all season and has catapulted into the lottery during workouts and team meetings. He has great size and can be productive offensively playing on or off the ball. His shot selection still needs some fine-tuning, but there are a lot of teams in the 10-20 range that love his upside.

Tristan da Silva, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220 pounds | Class: Senior | Colorado

The Colorado forward was one of the best hybrid frontcourt players in the Pac-12 this year. Da Silva can be slotted into the lineup right away and add some versatility and length to any roster. The Kings just extended Malik Monk’s contract and could be targeting a player like da Silva inside the lottery who can play inside-out.

14. Portland Trail Blazers

Jared McCain, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

McCain shoots the ball extremely well from 3-point range and has a quick release that's difficult to defend, even though he's on the smaller side as an NBA point guard. He’s a great culture guy and has zero off-the-court issues. If the Trail Blazers take Clingan at 7, McCain can add some consistent 3-point shooting and extended guard play.

POST LOTTERY

Nikola Topić, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 201 pounds | KK Mega Basket (Serbia)

Miami would have to be patient with Topić and his recovery after he suffered a partially torn ACL injury at the end of the season in Serbia. He likely won’t fall past 18 to Orlando, where his dad is in the front office as an international scout. But the Heat have winning pieces right now and could be getting a steal at 15 for a player that was a projected top 5 pick all season long.

Ja'Kobe Walter, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

Walter's game translates better to the NBA than what scouts saw from him in college. He has good size at the guard position and elite shooting mechanics. With the spacing of the NBA game, it’ll free him more as a shooting threat with how well Tyrese Maxey plays with the ball in his hands and how much space Joel Embiid commands in the paint.

Kyshawn George, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | Class: Freshman | Miami

George averaged only 7.6 points during his one year at Miami, but shot 41% from 3-point range. Originally from Switzerland, the sharp-shooting wing shot up four inches two years ago and sees the floor like a point guard with how well he passes and how quick he makes decisions off the dribble.

Rob Dillingham, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 164 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Dillingham has been dealing with an ankle injury since the combine and will only be able to work out for a select number of teams leading up to the draft. Offensively he is one of the best players with the ball in his hands and has that dog mentality that teams love. But what's giving teams pause is his work on the defensive end, where he has average footwork and difficulty staying in front of players. If he falls to 18, the Magic might look to pick him up as the best player available and someone who can get downhill and facilitate for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Zach Edey, C

Ht./Wt.: 7-4, 300 pounds | Class: Senior | Purdue

Edey showed every scout and executive at the combine that he can hit 3s at a pretty consistent rate during the shooting drills. What’s most attractive is his size and the way he can anchor a defense, but teams will be cautious taking him, with opponents likely hunting him in screens every time down the court and drawing favorable mismatches. Edey could go as high as 14 to Portland, with many around the league anticipating the Toronto native being off the board by 20.

Terrence Shannon, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 225 pounds | Class: Senior | Illinois

Shannon was found not guilty in his court case that had loomed over him since January, and he could now be a first-round pick. He was incredibly impressive for Illinois at the end of the season. The lefty guard can score at all three levels and impact a team right away with how well he reads defenses.

Yves Missi, C

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 235 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

Missi's draft range is anywhere from 14-21 with his upside as a rim-running big who has a budding pick-and-pop game. He has great hands, runs the floor well and shows solid footwork in the paint. Missi could have a similar role for the Pelicans as Dereck Lively II does in Dallas.

Tyler Kolek, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Senior | Marquette

The general consensus is that the Suns are zeroing in on Kolek because of his high IQ and ability to come in right away and give solid minutes. He plays bigger than his frame, is smart with the ball and finishes well through contact.

Isaiah Collier, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | USC

Collier had a rough year at USC and didn't really get to showcase his upside, but NBA spacing will be much better for Collier, who has the ability to get downhill. He could end up being a steal at 23 to the Bucks.

Kel'el Ware, C

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 223 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Indiana

Ware is far from a finished product, but he made some huge strides at Indiana after his freshman year at Oregon. He’s so talented at his size and with his footwork in the paint, but some teams question his motor, leaving him as a possible steal in the 20s. With the trade that brought Mikal Bridges from the Nets to the Knicks, New York could be targeting some frontcourt help to place alongside Mitchell Robinson (if they keep both first-round picks).

25. New York Knicks

DaRon Holmes II, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 235 pounds | Class: Junior | Dayton

Holmes averaged 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds and shot 39% from 3-point range in a limited perimeter role at Dayton. He is a floor spacer with size who can extend his game past the 3-point line and defend the post similar to Naz Reid’s role in Minnesota.

26. Washington Wizards

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 202 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kansas

Furphy elected to stay in this draft after reportedly turning down a lucrative NIL deal to return to Kansas, leading many to believe he left the combine with a promise in the first round. If the Wizards take Sarr with the No. 2 pick, Furphy is an excellent option here with how well he shoots the ball and his added size on the perimeter.

Cam Christie, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 190 pounds | Class: Freshman | Minnesota

Christie is a late riser and could sneak into the back half of the first round with how well he’s been performing in team workouts. He averaged 11.3 points and shot 39% from 3-point range during his freshman year at Minnesota.

Tyler Smith, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 224 pounds | G League Ignite

Smith improved significantly during his season with the Ignite and has great size at 6-11 with an inside-out game that translates to the NBA. He shot the 3-ball well all season and improved his motor.

29. Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski, C

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 220 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Duke

Filipowski falling in the first round doesn’t necessarily reflect his body of work, but that other players have higher ceilings and are rising after workouts and team meetings. The playoff teams in the Western Conference are largely successful with multiple 7-footers on the court who can space the floor and knock down 3s. Filipowski has the potential to be that kind of contributor in the NBA.

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Senior | Creighton

Scheierman was one of the best shooters at the draft combine during the 5-on-5 scrimmages. His size and maturity make him a perfect plug-and-play guy on a seasoned, championship team.

SECOND ROUND

31. Toronto Raptors

Ryan Dunn, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 216 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Virginia

Dunn was the best perimeter defender in college basketball, but he could fall outside the first round with how poorly he shoots from 3-point range. He connected on only 20% of his attempts from deep this year, but a team will draft him on his defensive versatility alone.

32. Utah Jazz

Jaylon Tyson, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 215 pounds | Class: Junior | Cal

Tyson was the best scoring guard in the Pac-12 this year and had to do everything offensively for a struggling Cal team. His playmaking off the pick-and-roll as the primary ball-handler and also off the ball is what stands out most when looking at his offensive output.

33. Milwaukee Bucks

Pacome Dadiet, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 210 pounds | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Dadiet is one of the youngest players in this draft and has a ton of future potential at the wing position. The prospect out of France worked out for the Jazz, Nets, Bucks, Celtics and others, and could sneak into the first round.

34. Portland Trail Blazers

Kevin McCullar Jr., G

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 212 pounds | Class: Senior | Kansas

The Kansas guard was unable to participate in any of the combine drills or pre-draft workouts because of a knee injury. He already underwent surgery and told reporters at the combine that there is no structural damage. McCullar was one of the best scoring guards in college basketball and, when fully healthy, can contribute right away.

35. San Antonio Spurs

Dillon Jones, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 235 pounds | Class: Senior | Weber State

If the Spurs are looking to bet on experience and a player who can come in and do a lot of little things really well, Jones is the guy. He reads the game very well, dictates pace and plays to his advantages. He’s worked on his body during the pre-draft process and has recently worked out for Denver and Boston.

Bobi Klintman, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Cairns Taipans (Australia)

Klintman has good size as a pick-and-pop big and improved his decision making and physicality during his one season in Australia’s National Basketball League. He still has room to grow into his frame and has a budding 3-point shot.

37. Minnesota Timberwolves

AJ Johnson, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 180 pounds | Illawarra (Australia)

Johnson is the guard with the highest upside in the draft and could sneak inside the first round with how well he played at the combine. Johnson showed more of a well-rounded game during the 5-on-5 scrimmages, with improved shot creation off the bounce in the first game and as more of a facilitator in the second game, dishing out six assists.

38. New York Knicks

Enrique Freeman, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 206 pounds | Class: Senior | Akron

One of the best stories in college basketball, Freeman went from being a walk-on at Akron to a starter. He was one of the best players at the Portsmouth Invitational, was invited to the G League combine and then got called up for the NBA Draft Combine. His strength when he has the ball in the lane, and also how well he moves off the ball, cutting, flashing, slipping screens, makes him an intriguing pick in the first half of the second round.

39. Memphis Grizzlies

Jonathan Mogbo, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 225 pounds | Class: Junior | San Francisco

Mogbo spent his summer last year working out with Raptors forward Scottie Barnes heading into his junior year. Defensively, he shines with his footwork and how well he rebounds for his size. He also turned some heads at the combine with his shot creation off the dribble.

40. Portland Trail Blazers

Adem Bona, C

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 245 pounds | Class: Sophomore | UCLA

Bona was the best center at the combine during the 5-on-5 scrimmages. He is so strong and was really utilizing the additional space and not forcing things. He moves very well for his size and will bring in some added rim protection right away.

41. Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Djurisic, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 214 pounds | KK Mega Bemax (Serbia)

Djurisic is a tough guard who competes at a high level and has improved from this time last year when he tested the NBA waters. He’s great at getting downhill off the high screen and finishes well through contact.

42. Charlotte Hornets

Justin Edwards, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Edwards really helped himself at the combine and throughout the pre-draft process. He was a top-five player coming out of high school and could really see a second burst as an NBA player in the right situation, similar to what GG Jackson did this past season.

43. Miami Heat

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 225 pounds | Class: Senior | Arizona

Johnson, a fifth-year senior out of Arizona, can bring experience to a team and come in right away with any second unit and be productive. He shot 39% from 3 this past season and averaged under two turnovers his entire college career.

44. Houston Rockets

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 233 pounds | Class: Junior | North Carolina

Ingram’s role at North Carolina this past year was exactly what teams needed to see in terms of how he could fit in the NBA. He’s a hybrid wing with the size and strength to drop down low in a small-ball lineup, and he shoots the ball consistently from different spots on the court.

45. Sacramento Kings

Jamal Shead, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 200 pounds | Class: Senior | Houston

For teams looking for a reliable lead guard to come in and run the second unit, Shead is the perfect pick. He is so tough on both sides of the ball and could really have a long career in the NBA with his work ethic, poise and decision-making on the court.

KJ Simpson, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 190 pounds | Class: Junior | Colorado

Simpson made up the second half of the two-man tandem at Colorado that brought success in the postseason. He plays much bigger than his size and has a nice floater in the lane. His 3-point shot has improved and he has consistently shot the ball well during workouts.

47. Orlando Magic

Jaylen Wells, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Junior | Washington State

Wells transferred from a Division II program to Washington State. Even though he’s a bit of a late bloomer, he showed more confidence in Power 5 competition and has upside.

Pelle Larsson, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Arizona

Larsson was an efficient scorer on a very deep Arizona team. What he lacks in footspeed defensively, he makes up for on the offensive side of the ball, shooting 42% from 3-point range.

49. Indiana Pacers

Ulrich Chomche, C

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 235 pounds | Cameroon

Chomche will be a draft-and-stash player with how much development he needs. He has turnover tendencies when getting the ball off the block and will need to get a little more physical in the paint.

50. Indiana Pacers

Trentyn Flowers, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 190 pounds | Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

Flowers is still a bit of a raw prospect at the guard position, but showed upside as a playmaker during the combine and better shot selection in the halfcourt set. The open court is where he excels, finishing with flashy dunks in transition.

51. Washington Wizards

Tristen Newton, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 195 pounds | Class: Senior | UConn

Newton was the floor general for the back-to-back champions and was very composed all season in high-pressure situations. He’s a three-level scorer and great passer who averaged 15.1 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Cam Spencer, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 205 pounds | Class: Senior | UConn

Spencer wasn’t great at the combine and got a little lost during the 5-on-5 scrimmages, but his body of work at UConn speaks for itself. He is an ultra competitor who can eventually be that glue guy on a team.

53. Detroit Pistons

Ajay Mitchell, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 pounds | Class: Junior | UC Santa Barbara

The Pistons need outside shooters and Mitchell averaged 20 points while shooting 40% from 3 during his junior year at UC Santa Barbara. He’s a big guard who is solid in the pick-and-roll option.

54. Boston Celtics

Oso Ighodaro, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 235 pounds | Class: Senior | Marquette

Ighodaro had tough assignments all season. In November, he played against Adem Bona (UCLA), Hunter Dickinson (Kansas) and Zach Edey (Purdue) in three consecutive games and held his own. The Celtics won the title playing five out, but Ighodaro can add some size and physicality in the lane.

Bronny James, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | USC

James is far from a finished product, but proved he belonged in this draft class as a prospect at the draft combine, where he shot the ball well and showed more scoring potential in the lane with his floater.

56. Denver Nuggets

Juan Nunez, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 190 pounds | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Nunez has improved a lot at point guard since the FIBA World Cup last year playing for Spain. He still lacks a second burst when taking players off the dribble and getting downhill, but passes well and has good size for a draft-and-stash point guard.

57. Memphis Grizzlies

Trey Alexander, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Junior | Creighton

Alexander was the first option for Creighton this year and showed more on-ball creation, averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Melvin Ajinca, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | Saint Quentin (France)

Ajinca averaged 11.5 points during the LNB Pro A playoffs and has a ton of upside as a perimeter scorer. He’s a two-way player who rebounds well and has a high IQ.