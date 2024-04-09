2024 Masters tee times: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy lead marquee pairing; Tiger Woods set for Thursday afternoon

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will headline one of the Masters' marquee groupings. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) (Ben Jared via Getty Images)

Tee times for this year's Thursday and Friday at the 2024 Masters have been released, and there will be several compelling pairings for this year's opening rounds. Past champions and potential future ones will be on the tee box together.

With rainy weather on the way, the morning/afternoon pairings take on an extra significance. Thunderstorms are projected to hit Augusta National Thursday morning, with rain forecast for the entire day. That could give the afternoon pairings an advantage, or force them to complete their first round on Friday.

Thursday's marquee pairings are as follows:

10:18 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10:42 a.m.: Scottie Scheffer, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:54 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cam Smith

1:24 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:36 p.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1:48 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

2:00 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood



Unlike some other tournaments, the Masters doesn't tend to create gimmicky matchups for the sake of some cheap attention. LIV Golf players, for instance, are scattered throughout the pairings, for instance, some with amateurs, some with lesser-known players, some with PGA Tour stars.

For a full list of tee times, click here.