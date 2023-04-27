2023 NFL mock draft 8.0: One last attempt at predicting a mystery-shrouded night

Previous: NFL mock drafts 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, 5.0, 6.0 and 7.0, and Charles McDonald's top 100 NFL draft prospects.

Can you feel it? Hope is in the air, fan bases are optimistic, hundreds of dreams are about to be fulfilled — the 2023 NFL Draft is here. It’s been a long road to get to this point, but now the actual good part of this season has arrived. To celebrate, here’s one more mock draft that is doing its best to cut through some of the rumors and predict the first round of the draft.

Barring a last-second unforeseen change, former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will be the new signal-caller for the Panthers. The No. 1 pick being known leading up to the draft isn’t a new phenomenon, but it does give an easy spot to start a mock draft. Thank you for that, Panthers.

It’s hard to peg exactly what the Texans want to do with their second pick, but here they take the second quarterback off the board with Kentucky's Will Levis. Levis is the second of five quarterbacks to go in the first round, with all of those five players going in the first 16 picks of the draft. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud slid a bit to the Titans, while the Commanders took a huge swing on Tennessee's Hendon Hooker. Hooker is recovering from a torn ACL, but it seems like teams are still in on him as a first-round pick.

Alabama edge Will Anderson has a fluid draft situation right now, but it’s hard to see him falling too far down the board. He’s looked like a top draft pick since he was a freshman and should hit the ground running as an impact defender in the NFL. That’s something the Cardinals desperately need right now as new head coach Jonathan Gannon makes his impact on the defense. Tyree Wilson, Lukas Van Ness, and Nolan Smith rounded out the edge prospects in the first round.

The run on quarterbacks and offensive linemen pushed the wide receivers down the board with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison coming off in the final third of the first round. This class doesn’t have an uber-dominant top wide receiver, so those guys might fall down the board a bit.

There you have it. The final mock draft before the real thing kicks off. Pick 1 is already known, but the rest of the draft feels like a big mystery compared to other years, which should make for an exciting first round.

2. Houston Texans: Kentucky QB Will Levis

9. Chicago Bears (via Panthers): Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Charles McDonald's final 2023 NFL mock draft

15. New York Jets (via Packers): Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

16. Washington Commanders: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

17. Atlanta Falcons (via Steelers): Texas RB Bijan Robinson

18. Detroit Lions: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

30. Philadelphia Eagles: TCU C Steve Avila

(One first-round pick was forfeited by the Miami Dolphins as a result of the NFL's tampering investigation.)

Teams without a first-round pick

36. Los Angeles Rams: Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz

51. Miami Dolphins: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

67. Denver Broncos (via Indianapolis Colts): Stanford QB Tanner McKee

74. Cleveland Browns: Baylor DL Siaki Ika