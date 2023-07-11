2023 MLB Home Run Derby: Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tops Randy Arozarena to win in Seattle

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined his father as a Home Run Derby champion on Monday night. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pulled off a historic win at the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Guerrero hit a championship round record 25 home runs to beat Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena and take home the title at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. His win came 16 years after his father won the Home Run Derby, too, making them the first father-son duo to win the event.

Four years later, he came back for the title 💥 #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/QuHVKofk2I — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 11, 2023

The moment Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won it all. 💙 pic.twitter.com/IFhCUU7JVB — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023

PROUD and LOVE FOR MY SON



Congratulation Vlad Jr! ♥️ — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) July 11, 2023

Guerrero had just six home runs when he took his timeout in the championship round, but he managed to get to 20 before his one-minute bonus. He then finished his round at 25, which set the record for the most hit in a final round and set a very high mark for Arozarena.

Arozarena, with his iconic cowboy boots sitting in the dirt just behind home plate, then got off to a very slow start. He missed his first five attempts before finally getting on the board. He somehow got to 21 before the round ended. Arozarena missed the extra bonus, though, which left him with just 30 seconds to top Guerrero. He came up just shy at 23, giving Guerrero the win.

Guerrero, who is in his fifth season with the Blue Jays, has 13 home runs this season. The 24-year-old is hitting .274 and has 58 RBI. The Blue Jays hold a 50-41 record at the break, and are seven games back from the Rays in the AL East.

Though he admitted it was a little early, Guerrero didn't sound too excited about defending his title next year in Texas.

“If you’re asking me now, no … Maybe if you ask me next year," he said through an interpreter.

Mariners' Julio Rodríguez makes history

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez shined in front of his home crowd on Monday night.

Rodríguez absolutely dominated his opening round match in front of a Seattle crowd that went wild for him. Rodríguez erupted for 32 home runs before his bonus minute. He finished with 41, immediately tossed his bat and flexed behind the plate. It marked the most home runs hit in the first round in the history of the derby, and it was Rodríguez’s third 30-home run round in the event. He’s the only player in history with more than one.

JULIO RODRIGUEZ PUT ON A SHOW 🤩



41 home runs in the first round 🚀 pic.twitter.com/JrI4Ajag0p — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2023

Julio had to punctuate his historic #HRDerby round with a bat flip 😤pic.twitter.com/mxo6KlvUEe — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) July 11, 2023

New York Mets star Pete Alonso mustered only 21 home runs against Rodríguez, and was knocked out easily.

Rodríguez's big night, however, ended there. He managed only 20 home runs in his semifinal match, which Guerrero matched with ease. Guerrero, who flew past Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts in his opening round, even started taking pitches before his 60-second bonus, where he needed just a single homer to reach the championship. Guerrero had Blue Jays manager John Schneider on the mound for him, too.

“It feels like your mind is there but your body is not," Rodríguez said of his second-round performance.

Arozarena flew past Adolis García in his opening round, and then threw up 35 in his second-round matchup with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. Arozarena became just the fourth player in league history to have 35 or more home runs in a single round at the derby, and the second on Monday night.

Robert reached the semifinals after easily besting Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, who shined with a switch-hitting performance with his dad on the mound early in the night.

Adley went a cool 7-for-8 in the bonus round. 😤 #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/Lp83P7w63L — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023

The moment Adley Rutschman shared with his dad and BP pitcher Randy after the first round of the #HRDerby 🥹 pic.twitter.com/h8fT2mDQth — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 11, 2023

Robert, however, hit only 22 homers and failed to catch Arozarena, which sent him into the final round.

Alonso held the previous final-round record of 23 home runs, which he set two years ago. Vladimir Guerrero Sr. won the derby in 2007 in San Francisco, when he was playing for the Los Angeles Angels. The elder Guerrero beat Blue Jays' Alex Rios in his final match.